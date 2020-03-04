The University of Virginia has canceled all outbound study abroad programs scheduled for its spring break amid coronavirus concerns.
In a university-wide communication, Provost Liz Magill clarified that the decision came following March 1 recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control that universities should “reconsider” study abroad travel.
“We feel this is the best decision to protect our students and our local community where students will return after their travel,” Magill writes. “We are in close, regular communication with those students who are currently abroad on exchange and other programs, regarding how to monitor and assess their current situations based on conditions in the country they are visiting.”
Spring break for undergraduates at UVa is scheduled for March 7 through March 15.
Faculty, staff and students planning to travel to affected areas are urged to reconsider their plans and to take into account the possibility of travel delays future quarantines or prolonged self-isolation when returning.
Per the release, it is recommended that faculty and staff share their travel plans with their department chair, dean or manager and it is recommended student organizations to share travel plans with the Office of the Dean of Students.
The release also clarifies that UVa is not aware of any coronavirus cases in Virginia and that the safety of the university and Charlottesville community is their primary concern.
Guidance is subject to change as the situation evolves, Magill writes, and updates and resources on the UVa’s website.
