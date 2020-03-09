This story has been updated with information about a third presumptive positive case in northern Virginia.
The University of Virginia has updated travel advisories amid coronavirus concerns.
In a university-wide email, President Jim Ryan said the decision came after two cases were confirmed in the state.
“Our immediate risk remains low. The situation, however, is rapidly evolving, much remains unknown about the threats posed by COVID-19, and we take very seriously the responsibility to make prudent choices for the wellbeing of our community,” Ryan wrote. “A cross-university team continues to meet regularly to share information in real-time, consider changes in approach that will best protect our community, and set plans in motion for a wide variety of contingencies.”
A third case was confirmed Monday afternoon by the Virginia Department of Health. The person is in Arlington County and was exposed to the virus while traveling internationally.
Ryan has prohibited university-related travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Staff members who have traveled to those areas are asked to conduct self-isolation for two weeks.
The guidelines will remain in place until April 15.
No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus that was first discovered in China this winter, have been confirmed in Central Virginia and no people in the region are awaiting test results as of Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Worldwide, more than 100 countries have confirmed more than 110,000 cases, according to The Washington Post's tracker. U.S. cases have climbed past 500.
Spring break for undergraduates at UVa started Sunday and runs through March 15. University events during this time are still planned as of this time, Ryan wrote.
"At this point in time, we plan for students to return to Grounds and to resume classes, but we will be making some modifications to mitigate against the risk of exposure to and transmission of the virus, which we will explain in more detail by mid-week," he said.
Last week, the University of Washington and Stanford University announced amid local outbreaks that they would move classes online for the remainder of the winter term. Several other universities have since announced similar measures such as limits to large events and limited closures for deep-cleaning, as well as prohibitions on upcoming domestic and international travel.
UVa is not prohibiting university-related domestic travel at this point, Ryan said, but "strongly discourages" work-related travel, particularly by air, to large gatherings and conferences and to areas experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
"While these guidelines apply to university-related travel, we ask members of the community to apply similar judgment in considering personal travel commitments, both internationally and domestically," Ryan wrote.
Guidance is subject to change as the situation evolves and updates and resources are available on UVa’s website.
