The University of Virginia Health System has launched a hotline for Charlottesville-area patients without a primary care doctor.
According to a news release from UVa Health, the hotline will be staffed by medical students and doctors.
To use the hotline, which is in service from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call (434) 982-6843 and choose option 3. The medical students and doctors answering the phone can assist with any medical questions or needs, including help with scheduling an in-person or virtual clinic visit if needed, according to the release.
The initial phone consultation will be provided for free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.