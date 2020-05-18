The University of Virginia Health System has launched a hotline for Charlottesville-area patients without a primary care doctor.

According to a news release from UVa Health, the hotline will be staffed by medical students and doctors.

To use the hotline, which is in service from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call (434) 982-6843 and choose option 3. The medical students and doctors answering the phone can assist with any medical questions or needs, including help with scheduling an in-person or virtual clinic visit if needed, according to the release.

The initial phone consultation will be provided for free.

