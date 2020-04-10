Outpatient clinics, the emergency medical department and outpatient areas of the University of Virginia Medical System and UVa Health System will close to visitors beginning Monday, officials announced Friday.
The April 13 closings are designed to protect patients and healthcare workers during the pandemic, officials said.
The facilities will also institute temperature checks for all patients and visitors beginning Monday. Fevers are one of the first signs of a potential COVID-19 infection, medical officials say.
Temperature checks for patients and visitors will also begin in the coming days at all other UVa Health System facilities.
Exceptions are the rule to any order, however, and some visitors will be allowed for specific reasons. Pediatric patients are allowed one designated visitor; patients facing imminent death in the emergency department may have two visitors; and mothers in labor in the emergency department may have one visitor.
All visitors will be screened before admittance and are asked to stay within the outpatient or emergency department confines except for trips to the cafeteria or restroom.
All previously announced restrictions on visitors to UVA Health inpatient units remain in effect.
Beginning Monday, all patients and visitors will have their temperatures checked when entering facilities at the main UVa Medical Center grounds, including the inpatient hospital and emergency department.
The checks are in addition to symptom screening questions currently being asked. Patients with temperatures of more than 100 degrees will be provided a mask and visitors with fevers will not be permitted.
Anyone with questions can call (434) 924-0000. Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 or been exposed to it should call before traveling to the hospital.
