The Supporting Transformative Autism Research Initiative at the University of Virginia is hosting its first Virginia Autism Hope Summit this weekend.
The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the UVa Inn at Darden.
This summit will provide an opportunity for learning, networking and discussion on a range of topics related to autism across the lifespan.
The summit will include two general sessions with keynote speakers, three concurrent sessions with the participant's choice from 15 breakout topics and a resource fair with more than 35 service providers. Light breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Kevin Pelphrey, a Harrison-Wood Jefferson Scholars Foundation professor at UVa, and Amy Granvino, a certified autism specialist, international speaker and consultant, will be the keynote speakers.
Families, self-advocates, friends and service providers are encouraged to attend.
The STAR Initiative plans to make the summit an annual event.
For more information and to complete the required registration, visit tinyurl.com/virginiaautismsummit.
