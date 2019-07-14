The University of Virginia overshot its target first-year enrollment class, but unlike Virginia Tech, which is facing an unprecedented squeeze, officials say the Grounds are prepared to handle the additional students.
As of Friday, UVa was expecting to enroll 3,974 students for the Class of 2023, slightly higher than its target of 3,750. The class is the academically strongest and most diverse in UVa's history, according to the school. It has a mean SAT of 1408, a low-income population of 8.5%, a minority population of 40% and a first-generation population of 11.5%, according to preliminary estimates.
According to Gay Perez, UVa's director of housing, there are 6,650 beds available for undergraduate housing. As of last week, 6,620 were full.
That includes UVa's newest dorm, Bond House, on Brandon Avenue. The project got slightly behind schedule this winter, but should be finished by move-in weekend on Aug. 23 and 24, according to Perez.
"In the event of an unexpected construction delay between now and then, we have offered residents in Bond House several options, including connections with off-Grounds properties, alternate temporary housing with free meal plan and moving arrangements, or being released from the housing agreement," Perez said.
Only two students who had planned to live in Bond House have requested a change, according to Perez.
In June, a Board of Visitors committee approved a schematic design for another residence hall that will stretch the length of Brandon Avenue and sit across from the new student health center. The project will include 350 beds for upperclass students, dining and parking.
UVa President Jim Ryan included a proposal to make all first- and second-year students live on Grounds in his draft strategic plan, which also was presented to the board in June. Currently, almost all first-year students and about 40% of second-year students live in UVa housing.
Virginia Tech is currently over-enrolled by about 1,000 students, according to The Roanoke Times, and is leasing space from local hotels and asking some students to consider deferring their admission by a year.