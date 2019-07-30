U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia for the fourth consecutive year. The U.S. News 2019-2020 “Best Hospitals” guide also recognizes three UVa adult specialties among the top 50 in the U.S: ear, nose and throat; cancer; and gastroenterology and GI surgery.
“Being recognized as the top hospital in Virginia is an acknowledgement of the hard work demonstrated throughout the organization to provide excellent care and service every day to our patients and the community at large,” Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, acting executive vice president for health affairs at UVa and chief executive officer of the Medical Center, said in a news release.
“These rankings also spotlight the specialized care available to patients across Virginia and throughout the United States," she said. "We consider it a privilege to serve and meet the needs of the commonwealth and beyond.”
U.S. News bases its rankings and ratings on factors that include patient outcomes, patient experience, advanced technologies, patient services, physician surveys and accreditations from outside groups.
Earlier this year, the UVa Children’s Hospital was honored in the 2019-2020 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide from U.S. News. Eight UVa specialties were ranked in the top 50 nationally: pediatric diabetes and endocrinology; pediatric neurology and neurosurgery; pediatric cardiology and heart surgery; neonatology; pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery; pediatric nephrology; pediatric urology; and pediatric pulmonology.