The University of Virginia this fall will consider all students for admission regardless of citizenship or immigration status, President Jim Ryan announced today.
The new policy is in keeping with a new Virginia law that takes effect July 1 making eligible all students whose parents have filed state tax returns for the two years prior to their application to a state college or university, whether or not students are documented immigrants or U.S. citizens.
“Our mission as a university is to attract outstanding students who will make our community stronger and the world a better place,” Ryan said in a statement. “We should be open to all qualified applicants – and this decision is an important step in the right direction.”
Last summer, after advocacy efforts from students, UVa extended financial aid to in-state students covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA. The program provides temporary legal protection against deportation for some undocumented people who came to the U.S. as children.
In April, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law expanding in-state eligibility at Virginia schools to all students who have attended at least two years of high school in Virginia. Students who have filed state income tax for two years prior to enrollment application, or whose parents have filed state taxes, are eligible under the law regardless of legal citizen or immigration status.
The university policy announced on Tuesday includes all students eligible for in-state tuition under state law and those who are not. Those not eligible will be considered out-of-state students under the policy.
“Fundamentally, we need to acknowledge, regardless of status, that every qualified young adult deserves an education. As an institution that recruits the best and brightest students from around the world, UVa must stand in support of admitting students regardless of their immigration status,” UVa Rector Jim Murray said in a statement.
Although eligible for admission and enrollment, undocumented students are not eligible for state financial aid under federal law unless the state has expressly allowed it. Virginia law does not.
In-state students are expected to pay $17,304 in fees and tuition for the 2020-2021 school year and out-of-state students face a bill of $51,834, according to the UVa Student Financial Services website.
Including housing, dining, books and supplies and other living expenses, the university anticipates in-state students spending about $34,000 a year to attend school and out-of-state students between $68,000 and $70,000 for a school year.
The estimates are for the College of Arts & Sciences. Other schools, including engineering, commerce have different rates may charge more.
Private aid to support undocumented students is allowed by federal law but the financial aid may not be administered by the state schools offering admission.
UVa officials said they will work with several independent foundations affiliated with UVa as with state legislators to address the funding.
“I want to thank Gov. Northam and the General Assembly for their leadership in expanding access to higher education, as well as the students, faculty and staff at UVa who have fought so hard over the years to make this university more diverse, equitable and inclusive,” UVa Provost Liz Magill said. “This change is a reflection of their vision and hard work, and UVa will be stronger because of it.”
UVa’s decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of the DACA program in the near future. President Obama established the program by executive order in 2012. But in 2017, President Trump announced plans to abolish DACA, and the dispute ultimately reached the Supreme Court.
“Regardless of the outcome of that case, we will continue to welcome and actively support our current DACA students,” said Kevin McDonald, UVa's vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion. “They have enriched our Grounds in countless ways, and removing additional barriers to enrollment and extending opportunities to more students will make us even better.”
