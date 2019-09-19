The University of Virginia's chief of police, Tommye Sutton, is currently on paid leave.
A university spokesman said Thursday that the school had no further comment at this time, but a response to a previous inquiry indicates Sutton has been on administrative leave since at least the first week of September.
He was named assistant vice president and chief of police in August 2018, when he replaced interim chief Melissa Fielding. In the past, Sutton worked in the police departments at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and Vanderbilt University.
Fielding, who became deputy police chief in May, is assuming control of the department in Sutton's absence.
