A partnership between two University of Virginia publishing groups recently received $1 million from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
The funding will support the Virginia Digital Publishing Cooperative, a cooperative between the Center for Digital Editing and the University of Virginia Press that developed out of a similar grant awarded in 2017.
The new award, issued in December 2019, aims to create an accessible way to digitally publish and access historical collections, through work with the entities such as the papers of George Washington, James Madison, James Monroe and other collections.
According to the release, there is an "urgent need of scholars and documentary editors for reliable, sustainable, authoritative and field-driven outlets for publication and discovery of digital editions.”
UVa, along with other universities and organizations, will work over the next three years to make such a publishing "pipeline" — as the release referred to the effort — possible.
Currently, there are only a handful of publishing platforms available to editors, including UVa's Rotunda, which publishes original digital scholarship.
“The University of Virginia Press has worked closely with the Washington Papers and the Center for Digital Editing since the mid-2000s on our Rotunda digital edition of The Papers of George Washington, and for decades with the documentary editing community as the publisher of editions of George Washington, James Madison, John Jay and other major figures,” said David Sewell, manager of digital initiatives at UVa Press. “We are pleased that our collaboration will now expand to enable a wider universe of documentary editors to take advantage of digital preparation and publication for their projects.”
