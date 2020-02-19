The University of Virginia is ranked 10th on a list of more than 200 schools for the number of students receiving Fulbright scholarships and is the top public school in the list.
This is the fourth time in five years and the third year in a row that UVa has been included on the list, and marks the first time the university has broken into the top 10 ranking for schools that award doctoral degrees, according to the university.
This year’s ranking is the best in UVa’s history. The school had 22 alumni and graduate students receive Fulbright awards for the 2019 to 2020 school year.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides grants for individually designed study or research projects or for English teaching assistant programs. A candidate submits a statement of grant purpose to the organization that defines the study program for an academic year in a participating foreign country.
Since its start in 1946, the Fulbright program has provided thousands of Americans with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to international concerns in more than 140 countries. Additionally, some 4,000 foreign Fulbright students come to the United States each year to study, lecture, conduct research and teach.
