Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND WESTERN VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, AND NELSON. IN WESTERN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, EASTERN HIGHLAND, AND WESTERN HIGHLAND. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * MODERATE RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON, WITH THE HEAVIEST RAIN EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1-3 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN IN A 6 HOUR PERIOD COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&