A new task force at the University of Virginia will gather, solicit and prioritize recommendations about racial equity, UVa President Jim Ryan announced Wednesday.
The task force will send its recommendations to Ryan, who apologized Wednesday for an earlier statement about recent days of protests and the death of George Floyd that students and faculty said failed to address the racial injustices driving the demonstrations.
Ryan said that when he wrote the message, he felt deep despair for how people of color are treated by the police, at UVa and throughout the country; the continued racial inequities; and the state of the nation.
“But in my own despair, in indulging in it, I failed to express the genuine sorrow I feel for the unequal and unfair burden that I know our black students, faculty, and staff carry with them, not just through this episode, but through every day,” he wrote Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Ryan noted the hard work of students and staff as well as community members to make UVa a better place than it has been but also acknowledged that more needs to be done.
Ian Solomon, dean of the Batten School of Public Policy; Kevin McDonald, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion; and Barbara Brown Wilson, a faculty member in the School of Architecture and the faculty director of The Equity Center will lead the task force and work with students, faculty, and staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.