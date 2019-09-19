The University of Virginia School of Architecture has received a $20 million gift in honor of its 100th anniversary.
The anonymous donation primarily will benefit the school’s Department of Architectural History and will enhance scholarship opportunities, according to a press release from UVa.
Additionally, the money will create three endowed funds to support an international travel program, two professorships in architectural history — one with a focus on European studies and another centered on Asian studies — and fellowships for Ph.D. and graduate students.
The School of Architecture has offered courses in architectural history since its establishment in 1919, when it was led by Sidney Fiske Kimball. The school’s first graduating class in 1922 consisted of three students, who were awarded bachelor of science in architecture degrees.
Today, the School of Architecture has an enrollment of more than 600 students. It offers undergraduate degrees in architecture, urban and environmental planning and architectural history; master’s degree programs in architectural history, architecture, landscape architecture and urban and environmental planning; and a Ph.D. in the constructed environment.
A series of anniversary events are planned across the area on Friday and Saturday. More information can be found at arch.virginia.edu/alumni/centennial-kick-off-celebration.
