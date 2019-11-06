University of Virginia officials will discuss tuition increases for the 2020-21 school year and hear public comment on Friday.
The meeting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the South Meeting Room of Newcomb Hall.
Tuition and educational & general fees for undergraduate students could increase between 3% and 4%, according to the proposal.
Other mandatory fees are slated to increase between 3% and 6% because of an expansion of student health and wellness services and the operating costs associated with a new student health and wellness facility.
Last year, the Board of Visitors rolled back a planned 2.9% increase to UVa’s base in-state tuition rate in exchange for more money from the state.
The Board of Visitors will consider the 2020-21 tuition and fees at a meeting Dec. 6 in the Board Room of the Rotunda.
