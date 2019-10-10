Tony Bennett — the 19-time Grammy winner, not the Virginia basketball coach — will perform at an outdoor concert Saturday for members of the University of Virginia community to mark the beginning of the public phase of the school's $5 billion capital campaign.
Bennett's performance will wrap up a day of panels featuring UVa professors and alumni, including former UVa and pro football player Chris Long and Cheryl Mills, who was chief of staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
UVa President Jim Ryan will detail his vision for the university in an address after the alumni panel, which will begin at 1 p.m. at Old Cabell Hall.
The academic panels, the event at Old Cabell Hall and the concert are open to members of the UVa community but not the general public, a UVa spokesman said Thursday. Access to the Lawn on Saturday will be restricted and will include bag checks.
The university said in a media advisory that the campaign “will play a critical role in helping UVa maintain its exceptional quality and educational value while advancing its aspiration to become the nation’s best public university.”
Fiscal year 2019 was a record fundraising year for UVa, according to the school. It brought in $606.9 million in new gifts and pledges, a 46% increase from the same period in fiscal year 2018.
Weekend events will wrap up Sunday morning with a community brunch from 10 a.m. to noon on the lower Lawn.
