The University of Virginia will receive about $33 million from the state over the next 20 years to support more than 3,000 degrees in computer science.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the state plans to create 31,000 new computer science graduates over the next 20 years through partnerships with 11 universities.
The Tech Talent Investment Program grew out of Amazon’s choice to locate its second headquarters in Northern Virginia.
The program is a performance-based initiative designed to create more computer science graduates.
“This initiative is an investment in Virginians,” Northam said in a news release.“Virginia’s tech sector will continue booming only if we can train the workforce those jobs require. ... [W]e are educating a workforce that will fill jobs at hundreds of tech companies around the Commonwealth, including at Amazon, helping boost our economy and quality of life in every corner of Virginia.”
At UVa, the funding will support undergraduate computer science and computer engineering degrees, and Archie Holmes, vice provost for academic affairs, said he hopes to eventually gain support for graduate computer science degrees as well.
Virginia Tech will get a whopping amount — nearly half a billion dollars by 2040 — with a goal to produce 5,911 undergraduates and 10,324 graduate students with degrees in computer science and related fields, according to The Roanoke Times.
As part of the Amazon bonanza, Tech plans to develop an “innovation campus” for graduate students in Alexandria, near the Amazon project, and George Mason University plans to expand Arlington operations.
“The Tech Talent program creates clear pathways for Virginia students to obtain high-wage jobs by equipping them with the necessary skills to succeed in high-demand fields,” Virginia Education Secretary Atif Qarni said in the news release.
The other schools to receive funding are George Mason, the College of William & Mary, Old Dominion University, Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University, Radford University, Christopher Newport University, Virginia State University and Norfolk State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.