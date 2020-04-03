The University of Virginia plans to use three residential complexes to provide temporary housing for health care workers.
Gay Perez, UVa's assistant vice president of student affairs, notified students who are still living in Bice House, Bond House and the Language Houses of the plan in an email that was provided to The Daily Progress.
UVa President Jim Ryan said the university was considering using empty dorms for first responder housing during a town hall Thursday, but didn't provide specifics at that time.
According to the university, 23 students received an email that said they would be relocated to Copeley or Lambeth apartments.
They were given the option to move out if they didn’t want to relocate. University spokesman Wes Hester said three students have chosen to leave.
Most of the students are being relocated to empty apartments, but some will be moved into units that still contain others' belongings. Approximately 10 units will have belongings still in the common area packaged up or locked in their owners' unused rooms, according to the university.
The UVa Medical Center is setting up a donation center to receive personal protective equipment — including masks, hand sanitizer, liquid hand soap and non-latex disposable gloves — from community members, businesses and other groups.
UVa says the donations will help the hospital continue to maintain the PPE needed to care for COVID-19 patients from across the region.
“We are extremely grateful to the community for supporting our health care workers and each other during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVa's executive vice president for health affairs, who also recognized the work of Equip Cville.
The community effort has for the past two weeks been collecting PPE — both homemade and medical-grade — at Champion Brewing.
UVa Health System spokesman Eric Swensen said the university hopes to get medical-grade equipment donated, but that "we welcome all donations. If for some reason we can't use it at UVa, we'll work with community partners to make sure all donated items go to someone that can use it."
Donations can be made at the loading dock behind the Education Resource Center at 1240 Lee St. There will be signage posted to direct community members to the donation center. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Anyone with questions can call (434) 924-2390.
UVa on Friday also informed employees of a universal mask policy for health care workers, effective 6 a.m. Saturday.
All care providers will be asked to wear a procedural or surgical mask when they enter the facility and keep it on until they leave the facility. Employees working in non-patient care areas can wear cloth masks, which will be available next week. Until then, team members in non-patient care areas can wear procedural or surgical masks.
Swensen said UVa has "strong commitments" from PPE suppliers, and is "working aggressively and daily to secure additional sources."
"We believe we are well positioned to be able to preserve an appropriate level of protection for all staff for the duration of this pandemic, but it will require us to employ careful and appropriate management of these limited resources," he said.
City trash stickers, CAT
The city of Charlottesville will now process orders for individual and business trash stickers by mail, for the duration of the local emergency.
Eligible businesses may submit a Quarterly Decal Order Form. Individual trash stickers may be ordered by submitting the Trash Sticker Order Form or by visiting the various retailers that sell individual stickers listed on the city's website.
Forms and more information about services can be found at charlottesville.org/departments-and-services/departments-a-g/city-treasurer/trash-stickers.
Large-item collection will resume April 13 and occur every other week, instead of every week, the city said.
The city also announced new limits to CAT bus ridership; each bus now will be limited to 10 passengers. The service standard change comes from the state's Guidance for Transit Agencies.
Additional service adjustments may occur as COVID-19 conditions change, the city said.
For more updates, visit catchthecat.org or find CAT on social media. Questions can be directed to CAT@charlottesville.org or (434) 970-3649.
Park ambassadors
Albemarle County said Friday that, beginning Saturday, park visitors will see park ambassadors in high-use parks at peak times.
They will monitor parks and encourage visitors to observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.
