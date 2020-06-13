Larry Terry, executive director of the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, has been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to a two-year term on Virginia's State Crime Commission.
Terry was one of three new members named to the commission. The others are Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone and Lori Haas, senior director of advocacy with the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, according to a news release from UVa.
The 13-member commission studies and makes recommendations on all areas of public safety and protection.
Terry came to the Weldon Cooper Center in 2018 from Dallas, where, according to a news release from the center, "he worked to improve the lives of citizens in the Dallas region and beyond, including launching the Community Leadership Academy."
"He has experience working for organizations dedicated to working for restorative justice and second chances," Northam said.
Terry said, "At this difficult and evocative time in our history, when we are deeply examining the role of public safety institutions and the role of the communities and individuals they serve, I am pleased to bring to the commission’s work my experiences, both as executive director of UVa’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and in my work in Dallas empowering citizens and law enforcement leaders to make communities safer."
Before his years in Dallas, Terry was an assistant professor of public administration at both Long Island University-Brooklyn and Arizona State University.
"Just as we at the Cooper Center are reimagining how we support and strengthen communities across Virginia, we all now must reimagine our roles in promoting our shared humanity and commitment to each other — whether it is through wearing masks to protect each other against the disease of COVID, or unmasking the systemic racism that tears at the fabric of our relationships, communities, and individual potential," Terry said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.