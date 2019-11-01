A University of Virginia secret society has committed $1 million to the new Student Health & Wellness Center and to the renovation of Alderman Library.
The university announced the Z Society's gift on Thursday.
The Student Health & Wellness Center is under construction on Brandon Avenue, with completion expected in spring 2021.
The Alderman Library renovation, also currently underway, will bring the library up to current standards of safety and accessibility, and will add new student spaces and entry points.
“We’re honored that the Z Society has chosen the library as a recipient of this gift in support of the student experience,” John Unsworth, dean and university librarian, said in a news release. “The library has always been at the heart of that experience, and this gift will help us make our main library building a better and more welcoming space for all students.”
