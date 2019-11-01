Alderman Library renovation

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

Project manager Jocob Bastian helps move carts full of books from the University of Virginia's Alderman Library ahead of a massive renovation.

A University of Virginia secret society has committed $1 million to the new Student Health & Wellness Center and to the renovation of Alderman Library.

The university announced the Z Society's gift on Thursday.

The Student Health & Wellness Center is under construction on Brandon Avenue, with completion expected in spring 2021.

The Alderman Library renovation, also currently underway, will bring the library up to current standards of safety and accessibility, and will add new student spaces and entry points.

“We’re honored that the Z Society has chosen the library as a recipient of this gift in support of the student experience,” John Unsworth, dean and university librarian, said in a news release. “The library has always been at the heart of that experience, and this gift will help us make our main library building a better and more welcoming space for all students.”

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments