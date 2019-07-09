Highway crews have cleared the crumbled concrete from the U.S. 250 Bypass/U.S. 29 and southbound traffic is again moving beneath the Old Ivy Road overpass, officials say.
The roadway was closed for several hours after several pieces of concrete loosed from the bridge fell to the road below, forcing the road closure, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.
The closure snarled traffic in the area and forced drivers to take alternative routes to Interstate 64 and U.S. 250.
VDOT inspectors checked the overpass and said the concrete was not part of the essential structure of the bridge.
"The concrete that fell is not a structural component and VDOT has not identified any danger to motorists," said Lou Hatter, VDOT spokesman.