RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health's website dashboard for daily COVID-19 updates is experiencing a delay in posting the most recent data.
A message on the VDH site says: "The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible."
The VDH website shares the number of COVID-19 cases, number of people tested, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia. There are also regional and demographic breakdowns of cases, outbreaks and deaths.
The VDH has been updating the website daily for more than a month, and this is the first major delay in sharing the data.
- Paul Whelan
