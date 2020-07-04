WASHINGTON — Here's how area members of Congress voted during the legislative week ending July 3.
House
Improving access to credit data. Voting 234 for and 179 against, the House on June 29 passed a bill (HR. 5332) that would require the credit bureaus Experian, TransUnion and Equifax to establish a joint online portal giving consumers free anytime access to information on their credit scores and reports, dispute histories and sale of personal data to third parties. Consumers now must deal separately with the bureaus and they are allowed a limited number of free views. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would oversee the portal.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Voting no: Denver Riggleman, R-5th.
Expanding Affordable Care Act. Voting 234 for and 179 against, the House on June 29 passed a Democratic bill (HR 1425) that would reshape the Affordable Care Act by steps such as broadening its Medicaid expansion, capping medical expenditures for certain coverage levels and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. The bill would raise the national debt by at least $50 billion over 10 years while extending coverage to four million Americans in addition to the 23 million already using the law to cover a large share of their medical expenses.
The bill would require states that have not yet joined the ACA's Medicaid expansion to do so or face a cut in the federally paid share of their basic Medicaid program. For newly joining states, the federal government would cover 100 percent of added costs for three years and 90 percent thereafter. In addition, the bill stipulates that enrollees in ACA Silver plans could not be charged more than 8.5 percent of their annual income for premiums, deductibles and related charges. The bill also would require pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with the federal government the prices of approximately 250 top-selling prescription drugs offered in Medicare Part D and employer plans.
Further, the bill would nullify an executive order by President Trump that allows the sale of plans that do not meet ACA requirements such as coverage of pre-existing conditions and the provision of "essential health benefits" including maternity and pediatric care.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Spanberger.
Voting no: Riggleman.
Advancing COVID-19 medicines. Voting 187 for and 223 against, the House on June 29 defeated a Republicans bid to keep HR 1425 (above) from taking effect until after federal health officials certify its lowering of drug prices would not delay the development of Covid-19 vaccines or therapies by crimping pharmaceutical companies' research budgets.
A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Riggleman.
Voting no: Spanberger.
Approving $1.5 trillion for infrastructure. Voting 233 for and 188 against, the House on July 1 approved a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, with one-third allocated to improving roads, bridges, mass transit and interstate railways over five years. The bill (HR 2) contains numerous green provisions to address the climate crisis. Funding also would be used to upgrade municipal drinking-water systems; dredge harbors; add electric vehicles to the postal fleet; improve rural and inner-city broadband; build affordable housing and improve public facilities ranging from utilities to hospitals to disadvantaged schools. While the bill would derive much of its revenue from the Highway Trust Fund, which is supported by fuel taxes, it would rely heavily of deficit spending.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Riggleman, Spanberger.
Barring help for China. By a vote of 224 for and 193 against, the House on July 1 approved a Republican motion that would prohibit funding in HR 2 (above) from being used to line the pockets of state-owned Chinese companies or build prison camps for China's population of Muslim Uighurs.
A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Riggleman, Spanberger.
Extending evictions freeze. Voting 232 for and 180 against, the House on June 29 passed a bill (HR 7301) that would extend until mid-2021 a freeze on evictions and foreclosures linked to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus. The current moratorium will expire July 25. The bill also would create a $100 billion fund to help tenants pay rent and utility bills during the pandemic.
A yes vote was to extend the moratorium while making the relief available to a wider swath of households.
Voting yes: Spanberger.
Voting no: Riggleman.
Barring aid to undocumented immigrants. Voting 191 for and 219 against, the House on June 29 defeated a Republican bid to amend HR 7301 (above) in order to increase oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and prohibit undocumented immigrants from receiving benefits.
A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Riggleman, Spanberger.
Senate
Total withdrawal from Afghanistan. Voting 60 for and 33 against, the Senate on July 1 tabled (killed) an amendment to the fiscal 2021 military budget (S 4049) requiring a complete withdrawal over one year of the 8,600 U.S. combat troops in Afghanistan. The underlying bill, which remained in debate, opposes any "precipitous" ending of America's 20-year military involvement there, and President Trump has called for reducing the troop level to 4,500 by year's end but has not set a withdrawal date.
Voting yes: Mark R. Warner (D).
Voting no: Tim Kaine (D).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.