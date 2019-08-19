Wale, the rapper who became an inadvertent center of controversy at an Aug. 6 Charlottesville City Council meeting, is bringing his "Everything is Fine" Tour to the Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion for a free concert on Oct. 8.
The concert is being sponsored and promoted by Starr Hill Presents.
Tickets for the show can be picked up starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday online at sprintpavilion.com using the promo code SHINE, or starting at 4 p.m. on the day of the show in person at the Pavilion’s box office.
Tickets are limited to two per person, while supplies last. Children ages 10 and younger will not need tickets. Tickets will be available for printing at home and can be printed or scanned from a phone at the gate.
An effort to have Wale perform at the Charlottesville Unity Days' "Made in Charlottesville" concert on Sunday created an uproar when three councilors were blasted for voting against the $35,000 request.
Concert organizer and activist Tanesha Hudson asked the council for the money to cover additional costs to have the Washington, D.C.-based artist perform. Councilors Kathy Galvin, Mike Signer and Heather Hill were criticized after Councilor Wes Bellamy's motion to approve the money was not seconded.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker cannot second motions, and so did not have an opportunity to vote on the measure, but indicated she was not in favor of the expenditure.
During public comment at the end of the meeting, residents blasted the three councilors, who are white, as "Hitler's best friends," and said their reasons for not approving the money were racist.
City spokesman Brian Wheeler said Charlottesville was not involved in planning or funding for the recently announced concert.
Hudson wrote on Facebook that she contacted Red Light Management about the Wale after the City Council denied her request.
Coran Capshaw, who founded Red Light Management, also founded Starr Hill Presents, according to his LinkedIn.
“This activist work is not easy but seeing the REWARDS of CULTURE being represented in MY CITY is ALL I need,” Hudson wrote.