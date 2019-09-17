Mint Springs Lake in Crozet

DAILY PROGRESS FILEDAILY PROGRESS FILEMint Springs Lake in Crozet

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE

A harmful algal bloom has subsided in Mint Springs Lake, one month after officials warned the lake was toxic for people and animals to swim in.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the lake is once again safe for swimming, according to Albemarle County officials.

However, since it’s after Labor Day, swimmers will have to wait until next Memorial Day weekend.

Access to the Crozet park’s beach was closed in August after tests revealed high levels of the organism. Algae blooms occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blooms are more likely to occur as climate change warms coastal and inland waters.

Testing and monitoring will continue at Mint Springs Valley Park throughout October, according to the county.

Questions or comments should be sent to Tim Hughes of the county parks department at thughes@albemarle.org.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments