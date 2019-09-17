A harmful algal bloom has subsided in Mint Springs Lake, one month after officials warned the lake was toxic for people and animals to swim in.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the lake is once again safe for swimming, according to Albemarle County officials.
However, since it’s after Labor Day, swimmers will have to wait until next Memorial Day weekend.
Access to the Crozet park’s beach was closed in August after tests revealed high levels of the organism. Algae blooms occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blooms are more likely to occur as climate change warms coastal and inland waters.
Testing and monitoring will continue at Mint Springs Valley Park throughout October, according to the county.
Questions or comments should be sent to Tim Hughes of the county parks department at thughes@albemarle.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.