FISHERSVILLE — Nestled on a 152-acre expanse in Fishersville lies the versatile, nonprofit event center, Augusta Expo.
For the last 50 years, this event venue has been dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting the local economy.
An event center may not be what typically comes to mind when one thinks of a nonprofit organization. However, that is exactly what Augusta Expo is, said Gammon Cross, general manager of Augusta Expo. The main goals of Augusta Expo are to support local youth, agriculture, the community and the local economy.
“It was written in from the very beginning that 4-H, Future Farmers of America, Market Animal — those kinds of organizations get to use Augusta Expo for free,” Cross said of some youth-oriented programs. “For us to be able to do that, we need the funds to be able to support that.”
“Expo opening up their doors to 4-H to allow us access to and use of their facilities is a blessing, and a tremendous help,” said Emmalee Edwards, associate extension agent for Augusta County 4-H youth development. She added that Expo is the perfect size for many of their events, and 4-H is extremely grateful to work with this organization.
Need for funding to provide these services is where many of the events come in, including the first Shenandoah Valley Equine Fair coming to Augusta Expo from Nov. 14-16.
“This is all going back to the community,” Cross said of the proceeds that will come from this event. “There’s not one cent that’s going into anybody’s pocket.”
Cross is a long-time horse enthusiast, and owns a farm with more than 20 horses. Because of the popularity and growth of the equine industry both locally and across all of Virginia, and thanks to her experience running several horse shows across the valley, she decided to host a massive, ambitious event at Augusta Expo this November: the Shenandoah Valley Equine Fair.
The equine fair will feature a variety of horse shows, clinics with knowledgeable professionals in the equine industry, and opportunities for local vendors and crafters.
On Nov. 14, admission will be free of charge to youth from 2 to 8 p.m. Cross wanted everyone to have the chance to learn from the variety of clinics that will be available.
Augusta Expo supports the community in many ways beyond hosting events, Cross explained.
It serves as the emergency evacuation center for the SPCA. A soccer team practices on one of the fields, and in return mows the grass. Staff members are given the opportunity to go to trade school and learn valuable skills including electrical, plumbing and carpentry vocations, all paid for by the organization.
Augusta Expo hires local services first when they have needs with their locals-first initiative, Cross added. Hiring local plumbers, caterers, repair specialists, vendors and others keeps business in the community.
Cross hopes the equine fair specifically will highlight how positive the horse industry is for the local economy.
“People who have horses have disposable income to pay for those horses,” Cross said. “They’re buying hay from local farmers. They’re buying grain from local mills. They’re using blacksmith skills from local people. They’re using local construction companies to build their barns, to build their fences. Everything is local.”
Many equestrians travel around for horse shows, and they pay for hotel rooms and food at restaurants in the area they compete in.
“Every aspect of our economy, this one event has the possibility of being able to support and encourage,” Cross said of the equine fair, which she hopes will be the first of many.
As a nonprofit, Augusta Expo relies on volunteers to help maintain the grounds and assist with events. The organization has worked with patients from Western State hospital who are transitioning back into the workforce and independent living. Local ruritan club members also help with events.
Although the staff is small, they are passionate about what Augusta Expo does for the community.
“It’s not just about raising money as a nonprofit for Augusta Expo,” said Jaime Ashby, administrative assistant. “It’s also about helping the community.”
Blood drives, raising funds for individuals struggling with illnesses, and support for Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst are just a few of the ways Augusta Expo has given back to the community recently.
“We really want to be able to make a huge difference,” Cross said.
