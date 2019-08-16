Charlottesville Interim Deputy City Manager Leslie Beauregard has accepted a job as assistant city manager in Staunton after 16 years with the city. Beauregard will assume her new role on Oct. 7.
She will join the management team of Staunton City Manager Steven Rosenberg, who began his role on July 1.
“With her background and skills, Leslie will make an immediate contribution as a member of our team,” Rosenberg said in a press release. “We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber join us.”
Her salary is $158,828 in Charlottesville. Her new salary is $147,073.
Beauregard’s job title was changed from assistant city manager to interim deputy city manager last month under new City Manager Tarron Richardson’s management reorganization. Mike Murphy, Charlottesville's other assistant city manager, was given a permanent deputy city manager title.
Beauregard’s new position with the city focused on finance and administration. She is responsible for overseeing budget and performance management, human resources, economic development and information technology.
Richardson said at the time that she would serve in an interim role until he saw how the new organization works.
Beauregard began working with the city as a budget manager in 2003. She was promoted to director of budget and performance management in 2007 and to assistant city manager in 2015.
Beauregard was one of 62 applicants for the position in Staunton, where she plans to move. Eight finalists were interviewed by a panel of city staff and the city manager.
“It is an honor and joy to be joining the City of Staunton team," Beauregard said in a press release. "My family and I are especially excited to become part of a community that is truly a lovely and friendly place. We look forward to our future in Staunton.”
Beauregard joins a long list of high-ranking city officials to depart Charlottesville since Aug. 12, 2017. On that day, she was in the Emergency Operations Center at Zehmer Hall at the University of Virginia.
Police Chief Al Thomas, City Manager Maurice Jones, spokeswoman Miriam Dickler, Clerk of Council Paige Rice and City Attorney Craig Brown resigned as part of the rally’s fallout.
Registrar Rosanna Bencoach, CAT Director John Jones and Information Technology Director Karen Parker have also resigned since then.
By the start of 2020, all five members of the 2017 City Council will no longer be in office.
Beauregard did not return a request for comment.