BRITE bus
courtesy photo

Effective Monday, Nov. 4, BRITE bus Waynesboro circulator will travel along Florence Avenue and add three additional stops.

Because of safety concerns for passengers, buses and private vehicles, BRITE bus will now travel along Florence instead of Port Republic Road. The stop at Rosenwald Community Center will be discontinued and three new stops will be introduced along Florence. 

The three new stops will be located at Florence and Henry Avenue, Florence and Fontaine Street, and Florence and Hemlock Street.

BRITE provides fixed-route and ADA compliant para-transit service in Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro. Public transportation services are administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee (BTAC).

