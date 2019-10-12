The 49th annual Waynesboro Fall Foliage Festival kicked off Saturday with streets full of vendors, chalk art and live music.
“It’s a beautiful weekend, and we’re thrilled to have everybody here,” said Piper Groves, Director of Shenandoah Valley Arts Center and festival organizer.
With temperatures in the low 70’s, Groves said she couldn’t be happier about the weekend weather. She anticipates upwards of 20,000 festival-goers between both days of festivities.
“This is a great community event and it’s nice that we’re able to work with so many community organizations to put together something that people are going to want to see,” Groves said.
The annual outdoor fine art festival showcases more than 150 vendors including painters, printmakers, potters, jewelers, sculptors and more. First-time Fall Foliage Festival vendor Carrie Althouse gave up a show in Fairfax to be part of the annual Waynesboro tradition.
“There’s not too many shows that are just fine arts. I like the scenery, the time of the year is really nice, it’s beautiful weather,” the Berryville native who owns Althouse Pottery said. “I’ve noticed people do one round to check it out and second round to buy. I’m now getting the buyers in, which is giving me more faith than 10 in the morning was.”
This year, the Shenandoah Valley Arts Center distributed $10,000 in awards for artists including best in show and best overall. Groves encourages those who may not have made it to the festival Saturday to come see the award winners on Sunday.
“Part of our mission is to help artists economically and creatively,” she said. “This is one of the ways we can help economically, by giving their small business a great audience and helping to infuse their economic situations. It’s just a really fun way to give back to the community and help the arts as well.”
A list of award winners will be posted at the Main and Wayne intersection. The Fall Foliage Festival continues from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
