If anything is to result from this week's Virginia State Crime Commission hearings on gun violence, it won't happen soon.
The panel, meeting at the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, will hear presentations Monday from state and national experts. On Tuesday afternoon it will hear from interest groups, the public, and from legislators who submitted bills for consideration during the July 9 special session that GOP leaders halted after 90 minutes without taking any votes.
GOP-led committees referred dozens of gun-related bills to the Crime Commission for study. Party leaders said lawmakers would return to act on gun bills in late November — after the Nov. 5 elections in which all 140 seats are on the ballot.
"The positive part of it is that the meetings are public and it's an opportunity to learn about an issue that people will be voting on," said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.
Ultimately, he said, "elections — not hearings — will determine what happens in the gun control arena."
Virginia Democrats say the GOP punted on the July 9 special session to avoid tough votes before the elections. Republicans say they made a prudent decision to send gun bills to the Crime Commission to vet the proposals.
Legislators are scheduled to return Nov. 18, about two weeks after the elections in which control of the House of Delegates and Senate is at stake. If Democrats were to gain control of one or both chambers, current GOP leaders could proceed with the plan to reconvene but Gov. Ralph Northam could veto any passed legislation that is not to his liking and just wait for the new legislature to be seated in January.
Last fall, House Republican leaders scrapped a planned Oct. 21 floor session on redistricting, saying it was pointless to work on a plan that the governor had promised to veto.
The liberal group Progress Virginia sent an email on Friday headlined: "Toothless Crime Commission Won't Make Necessary Change to Save Lives and Prevent Gun Violence." It cited an April 2017 Quinnipiac University poll that found 94 percent of Virginians, including 90 percent of Republicans, said they support background checks for all gun buyers.
Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun-rights group, says "it's hard to say what would carry over" from this week's hearings, but he will make two main points when he addresses the Crime Commission on Tuesday.
Van Cleave said he will argue that gun control "just doesn't work and that the people it controls are good people that obey laws." He said he will make the case that if lawmakers want to improve safety they should "get rid of gun-free zones" because "your right to self-defense should go with you."
Mass shootings
Four days after a gunman killed 12 people in Virginia Beach on May 31, Northam announced his call for the special session. Among others, he sought measures to require background checks on all firearms sales and transactions, to reinstate the law limiting handgun purchases to one a month and to create an extreme risk protection order that would let authorities temporarily take guns from people who pose a threat to themselves or others.
Republicans in the General Assembly rejected gun control efforts by Northam in the 2018 and 2019 regular sessions.
Following the mass shootings earlier this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Northam again urged Virginia legislators to take action, saying in a statement: “Our proposals were so commonsense" that "even the president of the United States proposed passing some of them, such as background checks and an extreme risk protective order."
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, chairman of the 13-member Crime Commission, opposes new restrictions on gun rights.
"I wish that it was as simple as some would suggest to address this," he said following the slayings in Texas and Ohio. "We have some deep societal issues that need to be addressed and I think it really requires a thoughtful approach."
Among the GOP proposals is a bill by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, vice chairman of the Crime Commission, to create a mandatory minimum punishment of three years in prison for violating the terms of a protection order while armed with a firearm. Such a violation is now a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, but with no mandatory minimum term.
Northam, who has focused on inequities since the blackface scandal erupted in February, says he will not sign any new measures that increase mandatory minimum sentences, asserting that such policies disproportionately hurt "people and communities of color."
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, wants to allow a locality to adopt an ordinance prohibiting firearms or ammunition in a local government building.
Ahead of the July 9 special session, Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, raised the ire of gun-rights activists when he filed a measure that would make it a felony to carry a gun into a local government building. Norment, who has a history of engineering controversial votes to get Democrats on the record, withdrew the measure, saying he was "too smart by half" and "had some Machiavellian thoughts."
House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, wants to establish a Group Violence Intervention Board that would coordinate federal state and local efforts to combat group violence. It also would create the Project Exit Grant Fund, which would provide money to organizations that help former gang members and people trying to leave gangs.
Monday's presentations will include a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on federal firearms laws; an overview of firearms transactions and gun violence in Virginia from the Virginia State Police; a report from the Office of Virginia's chief medical examiner on gun-related deaths in Virginia and a report from a research scholar at Boston University on the most effective policies in reducing gun homicides.
If nothing else, the public comment sessions at Tuesday's hearing will be a way "for individuals and groups to frame their election pitches," said Bob Holsworth, a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University and a longtime commentator on state politics.
The shooting in Virginia Beach made clear that gun violence will be a major issue in a number of key legislative races, Holsworth said. "It's only become more clear since El Paso and Dayton."