A Craigsville man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Three passengers suffered injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.
Justin W. Butt, 32, was not wearing a seat belt when driving a 1977 Ford F-150 pickup truck north on Route 736, according to police.
The truck ran off the right side of the road, a press release stated, Butt over-corrected and the pickup ran off the left side of the road.
After the driver over-corrected again, the pickup overturned in the roadway at 1:45 a.m. on Jennings Gap Road in Augusta County, less than a mile south of Stover Shop Road.
Butt died at the scene.
Arthur W. Johnson, 32, was a passenger in the pickup, and suffered serious injuries.
Passengers Roxie L. Howdyshell, 18, and April D. Howdyshell, 20, suffered minor injuries.
All passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. None of the passengers was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper Z.J. Blevins.
