Running for office was always in the cards for Jennifer Lewis.
Lewis began writing about the feat in a diary in elementary school, and started trying to make it a reality in the 6th District congressional race last year.
After advancing from the democratic primary in June 2018, Lewis, D-Waynesboro, fell to Ben Cline, R-Amherst.
Just mere months after the defeat, Lewis was back on the campaign trail and knocking doors — this time vying for the 20th district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The seat was previously held by Richard “Dickie” Bell, R-Staunton, for a decade. A democrat has not represented the 20th district since Whittington Clement’s term from 1988-2002.
“I had just lost Congress and the seat came up. In the last session, they didn’t pass the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), they didn’t pass minimum wage,” Lewis said. “It was all of these things that made me say, ‘I have to run’ because no one else was stepping up.”
Despite working full time as a mental health worker, Lewis has knocked on thousands of 20th district doors. Those face-to-face meetings with constituents makes this campaign real, Lewis said.
“The 20th district is full of amazing people doing amazing things,” she said. “It’s about time that they are rewarded for that.”
Fueled by a mental health background, Lewis believes in issues including treatment over punishment for those suffering from addiction and mental illness and helping veterans with depression and PTSD. After visiting a veteran in Waynesboro who had difficulty accessing services, Lewis vowed to create a veterans task force and implement peer counseling if elected.
“No veteran in my district or anywhere in this country, in my opinion, should ever go without whatever they need. I knocked on a different veteran’s door, and he told me, ‘I go to group counseling and it’s a 20-year-old young woman that’s never served. How am I supposed to open up to her?’ Part of the veterans task force will be peer-support mental health services for veterans,” she said.
Endorsed by the Virginia Education Association, Lewis hopes to decrease the counselor to student ratio in schools.
“I’m all about decreasing the teacher to student ratio, but even more than that, we need to lower the counselors to student ratio,” Lewis said. “I hear from guidance counselors that they spend so much of their time doing schedules and college applications – they’re getting away from the things that they really wanted to become a guidance counselor for.”
LGBTQ and women’s rights are also on the forefront for Lewis, who advocates for passing the ERA, providing 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, and non-discrimination protections.
In the 20th district specifically, which covers parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, Highland County, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, Lewis said broadband is needed everywhere.
“Broadband impacts so many other things,” Lewis said. “When we talk about wanting to create jobs for rural America, we need to have the internet. Also, healthcare. If we’ve got a rural clinic that’s serving people, you need to have internet.”
Lewis has received no NRA funding to her campaign. Raised on a dairy farm, she notes that guns were a part of life and she would “never say to take away people’s guns.”
At the same time, she is advocating for change.
“If we don’t do something, we will have a mass shooting in the 20th district,” she said. “I support enacting red flag laws, especially as a mental health worker. How many mass shootings do we have to have before we address the gun violence issue in this country?”
Ahead of Tuesday’s election, Lewis said she’s remaining positive while remembering those in the 20th district whose doors she knocked.
“I’m trying to remain super positive, not take anything for granted and work my tail off every day to secure our victory,” she said. “When you hear these personal stories, you fight that much harder because you’ve met these people, had face-to-face conversations. We’ve cried together. It’s real.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.