CRIMORA — The show must go on. Even when your lead actor dies an hour before the premiere is to take the stage.
Crimora Players’ September production, “Backstage,” is a comedy set in theater baroque.
“It’s what happens behind the scenes of another play,” said Teresa Stewart, the production’s co-director.
Stewart said that as the understudy prepares to fill in for the star, the production’s actors must take the stage and pretend like nothing has happened.
“Then the cast is trying to keep the fact that the star died a secret until after the show,” Stewart said.
The production contains the talents of 15 local actors. Stewart portrays “Polly.”
“This one is a really tough play,” Stewart said of the challenges of keeping the plot understandable for viewers.
Stewart said that audience members will see the plot carried along through three different conversations as they take turns unfolding on stage together.
Irene Cash is co-director of “Backstage,” and also portrays “Lou,” the director of the production in the show.
“I’m frustrated through most of it, because I can’t get things done on time,” said Cash.
Cash said “Lou” is frustrated “because things just aren’t going as they should.”
“It’s an interesting play, because it’s really the hardest play that any of us has ever done,” she said.
Cash said that she and the other members of the Crimora Players “love” putting on productions and being able to donate to someone who needs the community’s help.
“We just have a good time,” Cash said. The Crimora Players are “like a family.”
Cash said she hopes audience members enjoy a fun night this weekend when they come to see “Backstage.”
“That’s our aim, because we don’t think people laugh enough. We want them to have a good time,” she said.
Tyler Koch, 23, lives in Crimora. The 2014 Wilson Memorial High School graduate performed in the Crimora Players’ very first show 11 years ago and has since performed in at least 14 shows.
Koch’s character is “Jeffrey,” who is called “Skippy” by his costars on stage, a nickname he dislikes. Koch said “Jeffrey” is described as a “nervous young playwright.”
Normally for his roles Koch said he learns his character through rehearsing with his costars.
“I’ve actually had to study,” said Koch. “Honestly, I don’t normally have to study.”
In some scenes, audience members will see Koch wearing a hat with a propeller.
“I just wanted to make it as goofy as possible,” Koch said of his character’s persona.
Koch said his character is nervous, young and insecure.
“That always makes it fun,” Koch said of creating his character.
He is looking forward to performing this weekend.
“Certainly, I hope they’ll laugh,” Koch said of audience members. “That’s the Crimora Players motto: Make them laugh.”
He said he hopes audience members leave the show having had a good time.
Written by Pat Cook, the rights to perform “Backstage” were purchased from Pioneer Drama.
All proceeds from “Backstage” will go toward medical and transportation expenses for Kelsey Morris of Stuarts Draft, a senior at Radford University who is undergoing treatment for Chronic Myloid Leukemia.
Morris, 23, said she is thankful to the community “and how supportive they’ve been through all this. It’s just really humbling.”
In April, Morris said she was feeling really sick, having trouble eating and could not stand. She lost 30 pounds in one month.
“I knew something was wrong,” Morris said.
Several doctors she saw thought she had a virus. Then she lost vision in her eye and went to the emergency room.
“At the ER, they didn’t know how I walked in because my white blood cell count was so high,” Morris said.
Morris underwent chemotherapy treatment at UVa.
CML, Morris said, is not curable. She might be on medication “the rest of my life.” She said 50 percent of patients can be off medication within four years.
Right now she is dealing with the side effects of chemotherapy treatment.
“I’m just managing my side effects. It’s nothing I can’t handle compared to how I used to feel,” Morris said. Her symptoms in the spring were much more difficult.
This fall, Morris, a 2014 graduate of Riverheads High School, returned to Radford where she is majoring in education. She plans to be an elementary school teacher.
“I’m trying to get back into my normal swing of things,” Morris said.
Morris is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Morris of Stuarts Draft. Her father is the athletic director at Riverheads High.
Next week she will undergo radiation on her brain to alleviate a cluster of blood vessels in the cerebellum area, perhaps the reason why she had vision trouble in the spring.
“It’s a blessing in disguise that people really want to help,” Morris said. “I can’t begin to appreciate them enough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.