A community group will be acting for the right reasons next weekend.
The Crimora Players’ upcoming performance, “Opal’s Million Dollar Duck,” written by John Patrick, will benefit Lane McNorton, a 12-year-old Waynesboro boy battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
“Lane was diagnosed with ALL on Dec. 20 last year,” said Sarah Teerlink, Lane’s mother.
After three weeks at UVa hospital for the induction phase of treatment, Lane is now in maintenance, meaning he gets chemotherapy and lumbar puncture with chemo put directly into his spine once a month. This treatment will continue until 2021, Teerlink said.
Although the family had never had contact with the Crimora Players, Teerlink said she was happy when the group approached her about doing a fundraiser play for her son.
A seventh-grader at Kate Collins Middle School, Lane loves playing football.
“[He] was heartbroken not to get to play this season,” Teerlink said. “He has been cleared to play basketball this winter and he is super excited.”
With about 50 total members ranging from teens to folks in their 80s, the Crimora Players are a diverse group founded in 1995 who share a common passion, camaraderie and dedication to each “labor of love” their performances represent.
“We have so much fun just being together,” said Carla Coffey, a member of Crimora Players and the daughter of its founder, Irene Cash.
The Crimora Players put on four or more plays per year with proceeds donated to a local individual who is dealing with an illness and medical expenses. Most recipients of financial aid are suggested to the group through local connections.
Cash and Coffey said cancer and transplant patients are frequently referred to them for fundraiser plays.
Cash explained that Stuarts Draft is the furthest limit in the radius that beneficiaries come from.
“We try not to go that far out, because there are so many local,” she said.
Beneficiaries of the Crimora Players are so grateful that many of them like to return the favor in any way they are able.
“We’ve had a lot of them come back and donate cakes for the meal, or donate their time,” Coffey said. “They will come and try to give back.”
The tradition of giving away proceeds to community members in need stemmed from an experience that group founder Irene Cash had as a volunteer with the auxiliary at a firehouse.
“There was a family of the man who was a fireman, and they had a child that needed a lift for their van. That was the first time we did a play to give money to anybody. We were just horsing around, doing churches and things like that. The first one, I don’t think we made but $500, but they appreciated it. Every little bit helped,” she said.
The group does not rely on outside help to assist with their productions. All costs come out of the members’ own pockets, and they never keep any of the money raised.
“We do the cooking, we do the cleaning, we do the sets, we do the outfits, acting — if it needs to be done, we do it,” Coffey said.
Tammy Kestler, another member of Crimora Players, said that it is “addicting.”
The group is passionate about what they do, and they always have a blast together.
“It’s fun,” Coffey said.
“It is fun,” Cash agreed. “But it’s work, don’t let anybody kid you.”
