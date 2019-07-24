CRIMORA — Get ready, theater goers, because Granny Cash is at it again.
In Crimora Players’ latest installment of the adventures of Granny Cash, “Granny Runs for Election,” the moonshine distillery owner is taking on politics in a bid for governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“I hope they come out and they enjoy the political humor we’re presenting,” said Eric Cash, who wrote this month’s production.
He said the show is for Democrats and Republicans, and anyone who wants to laugh.
Cash said “Granny Runs for Election” is the fourth in a series of productions he has written that have been on stage at Crimora Community Center in the last year and a half.
“They’ve all built upon each other,” Eric Cash said of the four shows.
He wrote this show in three or four nights in late March after he and other members of Crimora Players were sitting around a table talking about what they had seen and heard in the news and on television.
Granny is based on Crimora Players founder, and Eric Cash’s grandmother, Irene Cash.
Irene Cash portrays Granny Cash, who continues to run a moonshine distillery despite government warnings that her business is illegal.
“It just seems comical to us all,” Eric Cash said of Granny’s actions.
In the first show over a year ago, Granny is presented as a big moonshine distillery owner, and any natural disasters are blamed on her illegal activities.
“She faked her own funeral to try to get more sales on her shine at her own funeral,” said Cash of how the first show ended.
In the second installment, Granny took trips across the United States in celebration of her 100th birthday.
“And along the way, she was streaking at every event,” Cash said, but Granny later denies her behavior.
The third production shared with the audience a Christmas at Granny’s.
“So you actually got to see just how dysfunctional Christmas is at Granny’s,” Cash said.
Cash said a lot of material in the four shows has been taken from the real-life Cash family, as well as what audience members have heard and seen in the news. Each show strives to take a serious topic and give it a comical spin.
“We’ve taken the political correctness to the absolute maximum in this next play,” Cash said.
Teresa Stewart, who is handling publicity for the production and serves as a news caster in the show, said the show is set in a small town called Crimora.
The Crimora Players usually produce four theater shows each year, but have recently begun adding two shows written by Eric Cash, including this month’s production.
“Granny is fighting the government, and she decided to run for election to make her point,” said Stewart, who lives in Crimora.
Cash said that each show he does not write, Crimora Players must pay $80 to $150 per night of production for royalties, plus $10 to $15 per book.
“It was costing so much for us to the put on the play,” according to Cash, that the nonprofit was not able to donate as much as hoped from each production to a member of the community in need.
“And Grandma was like: ‘Why don’t you just write one? We’ve been doing this long enough you should be able to write one,’” Cash said.
Proceeds from the Granny productions have gone to renovations of the Crimora Community Center.
Cash said the productions have made it possible for a installation of a new air conditioning system, renovations of the bathrooms and the performance stage, and a remodel of the community center’s kitchen, which serves the food for dinner before the show.
“So, hopefully, we can generate some revenue so we can keep the building in shape, and benefit someone in the community,” Eric Cash said.
Ricky Cash, who portrays Granny’s son Ricky Cash on stage, said this production is “a little different than anyone we’ve ever done,” because it is more contemporary.
“We just have a good time,” said Irene Cash, who lives in Crimora.
Irene Cash attended elementary school in the building that is now the Crimora Community Center.
She said putting on a show is a lot of work, but “you got to love it or you wouldn’t do it.”
Crimora Players was founded in the late 1990s from a church theater group, which made its first donation to the community in 1994. Cash said the nonprofit is nearing $150,000 in donations since 1994.
“Granny’s motto is: ‘make them laugh.’ We just want people to have a good time and not take life so seriously,” Stewart said of what the nonprofit hopes audience members will take away after seeing the production.
The show’s menu will include sliced ham, green beans, apple sauce, parsley potatoes, dinner roll, coffee or tea, and choice of cake. The actors cook and prepare the food, and local churches make the desserts.