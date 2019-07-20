FISHERSVILLE — Monsters invaded Augusta Expo in Fishersville this weekend — monster trucks that is.
The Monster Trucks Thunder Racing Series provided entertainment for the whole family Friday and Saturday. But before the monster trucks jumped obstacles and smashed cars, children and adults alike gathered early to meet drivers, see the trucks up close and even hitch a ride on a monster truck.
“Without the fans we wouldn’t be here,” Brandon Derrow said.
Derrow, of Elkton, is the driver of monster truck Bad News Travels Fast. He’s driven the truck for eight years and said his favorite part is always the fans.
“I was a fan for 23 years; I really relate to the fans,” he said.
Bad News Travels Fast also travels far. The monster truck participates in events along the east coast and has visited the west coast as well. However, there’s nothing quite like coming home.
“This is one of our favorite shows,” Derrow said. “We have friends and family that come to support us. It means the world to us.”
On Friday, Colby Dorsey with his son, Ryan Dorsey, and nephew, Adam Tussing, came down from Harrisonburg for the monster truck show.
Ryan’s favorite part was how big the tires are.
Adam said he liked, “how they like to drive them rough.”
They got to experience a rough ride as the Virginia Giant ride trucks were both available for free monster truck rides.
In addition to Virginia Giant and Bad News Travels Fast, other monster trucks that made an appearance included: Avenger, Brutus, Samson, Be Aware for breast cancer awareness and Shockwave.