STAUNTON — The R. R. Smith Center for History and Art will host an opening reception Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. for an exhibit highlighting 17th, 18th and 19th Century silver.
According to a press release, silver “played an important role in the social interactions that ultimately led to the founding of the nation.”
The exhibit is presented in cooperation with the Augusta County Historical Society, which was founded in 1964 and works to “study, collect, preserve, publish, educate about and promote the history of Augusta County and its communities.”
Scott Balin, a long-time patron of ACHS, curated the exhibit, and items from his personal collection are included.
“Silver represented a form of social status in the American colonies. Teas and dinners would be accentuated with silver and served as a way for the colonists to meet and discuss the politics of the day, or to bring family and friends together,” the press release stated.
George Washington and Thomas Jefferson held dinners because they recognized them “as a social tool for discussions that would lead to the establishment of the nation.”
Fifty items will be featured in the exhibit, including tea sets, candlesticks, cruet stands, spoons, table salts, wine stands, and will be on display through December. Storyboards will provide patrons with a historical perspective and demonstrate “the influence of English silver” on American silver.
All items in the exhibit were hand-wrought at a time when silversmithing “was a valued art.” Perhaps the best known silversmith was Paul Revere Jr. of Massachusetts.
The exhibit focuses on the neoclassical period, “an important period that helped shape the political and social norms of our nation.”
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Wine and food will be available.
The R. R. Smith Center for History and Art is at 20 S. New Street in downtown Staunton.
For more information about the ACHS, visit www.augustacountyhs.org.