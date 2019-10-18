Thursday

Death Trap Dinner Theatre: Comedic play directed by Lesley Larsen, 6 p.m., Wayne Theatre, tickets start at $42.

Saturday

Waynesboro YMCA Halloween Festival: 7-9 p.m., Waynesboro YMCA, $8, $6 childcare participants.

Sunday

Halloween Spooktacular: Includes pumpkin painting, Halloween-themed refreshments, a costume contest and free tarot readings, 3-5 p.m., Wild & Free, free.

Monday

Barn Yoga: Hosted by Twisted Branch Yoga Studio, 6:30 p.m., Red August Farm, $10 per class.

Tuesday

Trivia Night: Test knowledge while enjoying craft beer and food, 6:30 p.m., Basic City Beer Co., free.

Wednesday

October Movie Madness screening of “Hotel Transylvania 2”: 3 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, free.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to skelly@newsvirginian.

