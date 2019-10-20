It was a walk down memory lane for former classmates of Fairfax Hall Prep School for Girls.
Wearing gloves and hats to church, Saturday “date” time and dresser scarves were among some of the memories students shared at their reunion on Saturday evening.
Three dozen students ranging from the classes of 1968 to 1975 gathered for the school’s reunion for the first time in 12 years — and nearly 45 years since Fairfax Hall was closed due to social changes in the country.
Despite the school closing and the last reunion being held in 2007, Helen Langhorne said the connections remain the same.
“You can pick up exactly where you left off,” said Langhorne. “There’s no, ‘What’s been happening with you?’ It’s just an automatic, ‘I know you, I know what you’re doing just by how you were then.’”
Debbie Lambert, one of the event organizers, agreed.
“It’s phenomenal reminiscing because its been 49 years since I graduated and to see and learn about the individuals and what they’ve done in their lives and the families they’ve created is really remarkable,” Lambert said.
Originally opened as Brandon Hotel in 1890, Fairfax Hall was founded in 1920. According to a history of Fairfax Hall, the school boasted more than 60 acres, stables, riding ring and a number of faculty houses and dependent buildings.
However, the school closed in 1975, during the same period Staunton Military Academy also closed. After the school’s closing, the state of Virginia operated a correctional training facility for the education of prison employees until 1995. Currently, the main building houses affordable housing for seniors.
“I was so sad and felt so powerless that we couldn’t do anything about it closing,” said Norah Knutsen, a 1970 graduate, who sympathized with Sweet Briar alumnae in 2015.
Sweet Briar College is a private women’s liberal arts college in Virginia. On Mar. 3, 2015, Sweet Briar’s board of directors announced the college would be closing at the end of the summer session because of financial challenges. In response, a nonprofit organization, Saving Sweet Briar, got the college to rescind its closing announcement.
“When they were trying to close Sweet Briar and those alumni brought that school back, I was just rooting and rooting because I know what it’s like to lose your school,” Knutsen said.
On Saturday, Fairfax Hall reunion attendees toured their old boarding school facility before the evening concluded over dinner.
“As we were going through the school someone would say, ‘Wasn’t there a sofa there?’ or ‘What was in this corner?’” Langhorne said. “It’s a collective memory at this point.”
Knutsen shared similar sentiments.
“We were teenagers trying to figure out where we fit in life and here are the people that helped us get there,” she said. “It gave me so much structure, and we were all like sisters. We’d hate somebody one day and love them the next.
“I think the love has just grown over the years as we’ve lived our lives,” she added.
