As a senior at Fort Defiance High School, Meredith Lloyd wears many hats.
Between extracurriculars, taking college-level classes and athletics, Meredith does it all – which is why no one was surprised last year when the student athlete added football player to her resume.
“It was during a powderpuff football game her sophomore year,” said Fort Defiance High Head Coach Dan Rolfe. “I remember watching, and Meredith stood out with how hard she played and how hard she ran. I said: ‘Hey, when are you going to come out for the football team?’”
The rest was history for Meredith, who joined the varsity squad her junior year.
“As an athlete, I’m always searching for more competition and other obstacles that I can challenge myself with,” she said. “I really like that aspect of football. It’s so physically demanding. Being a female in a male-dominated sport, I definitely had something to prove.”
Meredith isn’t the first female on the school’s football roster. Most recently, Fort Defiance graduate Sophie Hodge was the team’s kicker. Meredith, 18, plays both linebacker and running back for the Indians.
“In Meredith’s case, it wasn’t just kicking – that’s what was different about her. I thought she’d be a good football player, and she can play football. She’s tough,” Rolfe said. “What often gets lost is how smart she is. She may not have played football as long as some people on the team, but she understands it just as well. She’ll be the one yelling out formations. She really does have an understanding of the game.”
A deep understanding of the game stems from Meredith’s interest in athletics, combined with coming from a football-loving household.
“She’s always been into all sorts of athletics. We’ve always watched football games. We’d go tailgate some of the local college teams,” Meredith’s dad, Buddy Lloyd, said. “Even though she didn’t play it then, she understood it and she understood the rules to go along with it.”
A 1986 Fort Defiance graduate, Buddy Lloyd also suited up for the Indians football team. Meredith now wears jersey number 44, the same number her dad wore on the field.
“Growing up that was just one of my favorite numbers. I’m just humbled that she’s so humble. She has the opportunity to wear any number,” Buddy Lloyd said.
Buddy Lloyd said that in addition to family support, teachers, coaches, teammates, the athletic director and principal were also supportive of Meredith getting on the gridiron. After joining the team last year, Meredith said her one goal was to be treated equally.
“I didn’t come here to get special attention. I don’t want to be known as the girl who plays football. I just want to be known as one of the football players,” Meredith said. “I’m treated just like one of the guys, and that’s what I want. I do everything the guys do to the best of my ability.”
Rolfe said the team has accepted Meredith as a teammate from the beginning.
“We didn’t even have any discussions about, ‘Hey, we have a female player.’ Meredith is a football player. She’s a member of the team. She’s a teammate,” Rolfe said.
In addition to football, Meredith plays both basketball and soccer for the Indians — sometimes hitting an open gym practice directly after football. Before each athletic game, she writes “Philippians 4:13” on her wrist for the Bible verse that reads: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”
“To me, it just really speaks to who I am and knowing I can do anything through God,” she said.
The three-sport athlete has committed to play basketball at Shenandoah University next year. The three sports are similar than most people think, Meredith said, noting that spatial recognition, timing and predictability will all help her in her basketball career.
Buddy Lloyd agreed.
“She’s going to be able to understand her competition,” Buddy Lloyd said. “She may not be the biggest person on the court or the fastest person, but she will definitely be able to give 110 percent. She’s going to know what it feels like to play against big people.”
Meredith said she hopes she’s inspired at least one person by joining the football team.
“You have all these kids in the community that look up to you. You want to be that role model for them and you want to leave a legacy at your high school and leave it better than you found it,” Meredith said. “I want to think that at least one person would say, ‘She’s doing that, so I can do it, too,’ and let them know this is possible. Not just girls, guys even.”
Coach Rolfe said Meredith’s team attitude and sportsmanship is something they look for in any athlete.
“She would run through a brick wall for the coaches, her teammates, herself – there’s no question in my mind about that. As long as athletes are willing to commit and be a good teammate, that’s all we ask for,” Rolfe said.
He added that Meredith “approaches everything the exact same way, with tenacity and spunk.
“That’s what you want all your athletes, male or female, to be. You want kids that are mentally and physically tough and who aren’t going to shy away from expectations in the moment – and I’ve never seen her do that.”
When the football season ends for Fort Defiance, Meredith said she will remember all the bonds and memories with the team.
“As a team we cry, we laugh, we bleed, we sweat together. It’s the brotherhood and connections you make with the team that makes it all worthwhile. We’re a big family. Once you make those bonds it’s something you can never break,” she said. “As a senior, the end of football season will be rough. It’ll be a sad day when I have to turn in my gear. No more buckling my shoulder pads. No more lacing up my cleats. No more strapping up my chin strap. That’ll be the hardest moment knowing that I’ll never play football again.”
