STAUNTON — Stuart Hall wiped out a two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals Friday as the Dragons rallied to knock off Blue Ridge Christian 3-2 to win the VACA North Region middle school boys soccer tournament championship.

Trailing 2-0 midway of the first half, the Dragons got on the scoreboard when Colton Garris planted a free kick from Rob Spurlock into the net.

Stuart Hall quickly tied the match early in the second half off a Jacob Goldenberg goal following Spurlock’s assist.

The Dragons took the lead for good with 15 minutes remaining as Wyeth Buckman netted a free kick from 30 yards out.

Stuart Hall ended the season with an 11-1 record.

