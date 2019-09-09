CHARLOTTESVILLE — Stuart Hall scored three goals in each half Monday as the Dragons routed Tandem Friends School 6-1 in middle school boys soccer.

After Tandem took a 1-0 lead, the Dragons bolted to a 3-1 halftime lead behind two goals from Rob Spurlock.

Stuart Hall didn’t let up in the second half.

Spurlock finished with a hat trick, while Colton Garris, Gabe Peter and Timothy Vencill each scored one. Major Hansen had two assists, with Jacob Goldenberg and Spurlock recording one apiece.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments