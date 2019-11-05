Missing Waynesboro juvenile found

 Submitted

Jessie Dwayne Prather, 16, of Waynesboro has been found, Waynesboro police reported Tuesday morning.

Jessie, who needs medicine for a serious medical condition, went missing Sunday night from the Hopeman West Apartments area after running away from a parent.

On Monday, police requested the public’s assistance in finding Jessie.

