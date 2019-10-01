WEYERS CAVE — Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines announced Monday that two new United Express flights will be added to the airport’s schedule.
Both flights will take passengers between SVRA and Washington Dulles International Airport, a press release stated.
The airport is also making plans for “schedule enhancements for current flights this December.”
“These changes will continue to make it even easier and more convenient for Shenandoah Valley travelers to fly local,” according to the press release.
A new mid-morning arrival at the Weyers Cave airport, a new evening departure and a new late-night flight back to the Valley “will provide travelers greater flexibility.”
According to the press release, a mid-morning departure flights from the Valley to Chicago O’Hare International Airport will also be added to the schedule.
“These improvements will help ensure maximum connection opportunities at both hubs and more convenient flight times for customers,” the press release stated.
Greg Campbell, the airport’s executive director, said in the press release that response to the airport’s United Express jet service “has been very favorable from the community.” And the airport is thrilled to have additional flights scheduled.
“The community has demonstrated a commitment to supporting local air service and, as a result, we were able to work with SkyWest to enhance the schedule to better meet the needs of our travelers with a later departure and arrival into the Valley,” said Campbell in the press release.
The new flight schedule begins Dec. 4, 2019.
Since SkyWest began its United Express flights from Weyers Cave in April 2018, the airport has seen record growth of 67 percent increase year to date compared to 2018.
Flights may be booked at united.com or by calling United Airlines 800-846-8331.
