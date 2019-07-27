Waynesboro Public Schools students will no longer have an excuse to skip breakfast when the 2019-2020 academic year kicks off Aug. 6, because all seven schools will now have access to free breakfast.
Students at William Perry Elementary School, Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center already have access to free breakfast through Waynesboro Schools.
But now the federally funded Universal Free Breakfast will provide students with grab-and-go breakfast items on their way to class at Westwood Hills and Berkeley Glenn elementary schools, Kate Collins Middle School and Waynesboro High School.
“I think it’s very important, because I think providing breakfast that’s going to help overall,” said Waynesboro Schools’ School Nutrition Supervisor Tammy Coffey, “and I think we’re going to see improvement in their attendance and a decrease in tardiness.”
Coffey said she hopes free breakfast will encourage an increase in student test scores by helping them focus on learning.
Waynesboro Schools’ always provide healthy breakfast options, Coffey said, and Universal Free Breakfast will further enable the school system to provide options. She is looking forward to the new items students will be introduced to for breakfast.
“I think it’s going to be a great thing. I think it’s going to be a beginning. I’m all about breakfast anyway. I think it’s the most important meal of the day,” Coffey said.
The goal for this academic year, Coffey said, will be to get at least three fourths of the students in each of the four schools to participate in the free breakfast program.
Coffey said that she hopes in a few years Universal Free Breakfast will be available to all public school students.
William Perry and Wenonah elementary schools and the Wayne Hills Center students have been eligible for free breakfast through Community Eligibility Provision, which Coffey said is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP provides breakfast and lunch for students in the nation’s highest poverty school districts without proof of household income.
As Coffey explained, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed “using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).”
“So, now, every [Waynesboro] school is going to have free breakfast,” Coffey said.
Westwood Hills Elementary School Principal Greg Harris said that students will be able to eat breakfast together in the classroom in the mornings as part of the school’s community building initiative.
“We’re excited to provide the opportunity for students to eat breakfast at school,” said Harris.