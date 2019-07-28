STAUNTON — RefillRenew LLC is renewing the Valley’s recycling program after Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County announced in the spring that the localities would no longer accept plastics.
At RefillRenew, customers are welcome to bring reusable plastic containers to fill with environmentally friendly products that are available for purchase.
Plastic containers are also available at the store, which opened June 1 in its own space at 110-1 Baldwin St., with an entrance and parking lot off of Lewis Street. In April, owners Mandy Drumheller of Augusta County and Cassy Whitacre of Staunton began selling their products in reusable plastic containers at Nu Beginning Farm: The Store on Lewis Street in downtown Staunton.
At their new site just down the street from Nu Beginning, Drumheller and Whitacre continue to sell hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, multipurpose cleaner, Castile soap, body wash and dish cleaner.
“It’s blown our minds how quickly everyone has responded to this lack of recycling, and come to support us,” said Drumheller of the business partners’ venture growing so rapidly since April that finding RefillRenew its own space was necessary. “We knew that [recycling] was an issue that touched many lives.”
However, Drumheller said that she and Whitacre did not realize how much the issue affected residents in the Valley. So much so that the pair has future plans to expand and open stores in nearby communities.
“We’re so thankful for this community for supporting us, but this is something everyone can get behind when it comes to making good choices for the planet,” Drumheller said.
In its new location, RefillRenew also offers lifestyle products, such as toothpaste in glass containers, toothpaste tablets, and deodorant and floss in biodegradable containers.
Whitacre said she gives Drumheller a lot of credit with getting their business going.
“We balance out well as business partners,” said Whitacre.
Whitacre said that while at Nu Beginning, she and Drumheller kept coming up with more and more products to offer, but RefillRenew needed more space.
“That was a great way for us to test the market, and see if people are interested,” Whitacre said of RefillRenew’s products at Nu Beginning in the spring.
RefillRenew can now consider offering skincare and cosmetic products, and more home products.
Whitacre said it has been “cool to feel the support from the community” for the company. She feels that she, Drumheller, their staff of four employees and customers are becoming a community all on their own.
“The main push was, because we don’t have a way to recycle plastics, creating less waste,” said Juli Potter of Augusta County on why she began shopping at RefillRenew.
Potter said that shopping at RefillRenew gives her the opportunity to reuse plastic containers she all ready has, while also buying products that are just as good if not better than what she would buy somewhere else.
On Wednesday morning, Potter purchased laundry detergent during what she said was her second visit to the store. She learned about RefillRenew at Earth Day Staunton in April where Drumheller and Whitacre had a booth set up with information about their weeks-old venture they were starting together.
“I’m just grateful that there’s an alternative,” Potter said for recycling.
She said it is nice to know that the community is environmentally conscious.
“It just makes me proud to be a part of it,” Potter said.
Ellen Brock lives in Rockbridge County on the border with Augusta County. She said she heard about RefillRenew also at Earth Day Staunton.
“Everybody should be shopping here,” said Brock.
At RefillRenew, Brock said, she can buy a product that she would normally purchase anyway, but buy it in a reusable plastic container.
“It’s primarily a waste-reduction thing,” Brock said of her reason for shopping at RefillRenew.
She added that Drumheller and Whitacre have done a great job at providing products that every household uses, while also providing a recycling alternative.