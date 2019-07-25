VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors, after some debate, agreed to pay for a new system that will be able to pinpoint the nearest available ambulance that can respond to an emergency call.
According to a presentation from Fire and Rescue Chief David Nichols during Wednesday night’s board meeting, the estimated total cost for the automatic vehicle location system, including equipment and annual maintenance, will be about $157,000.
The vehicle location system will include all Augusta County EMS units as well as those with the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad and Waynesboro First Aid.
Three agencies that respond to emergency calls in Augusta — Wintergreen, Grottoes and Bridgewater — will not be included because they make few trips to Augusta Health in Fishersville and have a low-call volume in the county, according to Nichols’ presentation to the board.
The system is designed to give 911 dispatchers the ability to know which ambulance is closest when an emergency call comes in to help provide the fastest response to such Priority 1 events like a heart attack.
For instance, an EMS unit from a company in the northern part of the county such as the Mount Solon Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad might be on the road returning from Augusta Health. Although, the ambulance might be outside its normal coverage area, the unit could be the closest one available.
According to the county’s Emergency Services Committee, which includes Supervisors Gerald Garber and Butch Wells, the leadership among the rescue companies support the project.
Nichols said as technology is updated the county will be able to “build upon this in the future.”
Supervisors Carolyn Bragg and Pam Carter, however, raised concerns both about the cost and how the system might affect coverage should an EMS unit be pulled out of its area of coverage to respond to a call. They said questions about the system’s efficiency remained unanswered and both suggested the item should be addressed during next year’s normal budget process.
The request was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Bragg and Carter voting no. Supervisor Marshall Pattie was absent from the meeting.
According to the department, with the authorization from the board, the system can be implemented in spring 2020.
Weyers Cave library
The board also agreed to provide startup funding for a branch library in Weyers Cave. The cost will be $80,500 for the startup and $88,700 to cover operations.
The project, however, is contingent on the Augusta County Library Board’s approval and still awaits the acquisition of the planned site, the now vacant Super Save Food Market grocery store that closed June 1.
The vacant store site, inside a small strip center off U.S. 256, is still owned by Randy and Paul Harris, who operated the Super Save, according to Supervisor Gerald Garber. Garber represents the Middle River District, which includes Weyers Cave.
“We have to have the budget in place” to make the purchase if the sale goes through, Garber explained Thursday. “Many people [in the community] have been looking for an adequate place for three years.”
The closest of the six Augusta County Library branches to Weyers Cave is in Fishersville. In October 2017, a branch opened in Stuarts Draft, which has proven to be a success, according to Bragg.
“I cannot emphasize [enough] the positive impact that libraries have on an area. You don’t really realize it until it’s there,” said Bragg, whose South River District includes Stuarts Draft, during Wednesday’s meeting.