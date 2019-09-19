A new nonprofit to the area hopes to debut in a groovy way.
The Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center will hold their 1980s benefit concert event in Waynesboro on Saturday.
“We’re a separate group that was formed to basically provide resources to the animals at the shelter to fill the gaps in the care that they’re receiving so more of them can be made healthy and adoptable,” said Terri Sears, president of the nonprofit. “We saw a real need and a gap between what the homeless animals in our community need in terms of care and what they were getting.”
The group formed earlier this summer.
They hope to not only raise money, but also introduce themselves to the community with their 80s benefit concert this weekend.
Core Band will play 1980s tunes; people are encouraged to dress in an 80s theme.
Sears said including spay and neuter, about 90 percent of the animals at SVASC need medical attention to be adopted. With the new nonprofit, they hope to help more animals find forever homes.
“I think we have a community of animal lovers and advocates, there are animals whose needs are being unmet and I think they’re suffering,” Sears said. “Our goal is to bridge that gap and relieve their suffering and find them all homes — I think most people who love animals would agree with those goals.”
The Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is a nonprofit that supports Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, the municipal shelter for Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit the Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.
