Members of Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton public school systems received grants totaling $30,000 from the Valley Alliance for Education on Tuesday evening at Blue Ridge Community College.
Twenty-four creative classroom grants were awarded as well as three grants to the teachers of the year.
VAE is a nonprofit that’s worked to promote educational excellence in the Valley since 1991. This year, grants totaled $30,003.53. A press release said this will reach 4,167 students.
For the Waynesboro school systems creative classroom grants, Anthony Peters was awarded the grant “A Surveying We Will Go.” William Perry Elementary School’s Sarah King was awarded “Legos for Learning: Building Math Concepts with a Foundation.” Stephanie Mullaney of Wayne Hills Preschool was awarded “I Can Do It! Fostering Independence in Preschool Student through Integration of Math and Literacy and Foundation Block.” Katherine Stevey was honored as the Waynesboro TOY.
TOY schools received a $1,000 grant in honor of the Teacher of the Year.
Matthew Rider, TOY of Stuarts Draft High School, and Michelle Freed, TOY of Shelburne Middle School, were also honored.
The creative classroom grants encompass nine high school projects, two middle school and 13 elementary ideas. A press release called the grants a “wonderful and meaningful investment in local schools.”
Other recipients include:
Tonya Coffey, Wilson Elementary School; Martha Mikell, Stuarts Draft High School; Cheryl Sams, Wilson Memorial High School; C.J. Bateman, Stuarts Draft Middle School; Meredith Boggs, North River Elementary School; Lindsay Hutchinson, Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School; Lindsay Campbell, Valley Career and Technical Center; Tessa Buchanan, Riverheads Elementary School; Kim Bowman, Wilson Elementary School; Kelley Cash, Clymore Elementary School; Courtney Hallacher, Riverheads High School; Valerie Donathan and Melanie Brown, Churchville Elementary School; Mary Mawyer, Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School; Elizabeth Eastep, Riverheads High School, Heather Durham; Riverheads High School; Danielle Bozung, Bessie Weller Elementary School; Emilie Culbertson and Theresa Stoecker, Staunton High School; Katherine Tacy and Melissa Allen, Dixon Educational Center; Jennifer Goss and Jennifer Knoxville, Staunton High School and Jessica Herr, McSwain Elementary School.