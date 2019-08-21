The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday they’ve added two additional school resource officers, SROs. Both are veteran law enforcement officers retired from local police departments.
SRO Deputy James Doyle and SRO Deputy Michael Obenschain recently filled the new positions.
Doyle is a veteran law enforcement officer who retired from the Staunton Police Department after 27 years.
Obenschain is a veteran law enforcement officer who retired from the Grottoes Police Department in 2018 after a career at Grottoes and the Staunton Police Department.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office added on a total of four part time school resource officer positions, Aaron LeVeck, administration lieutenant, said. Recruitment and selection for the other two is ongoing.
The new part time school resource officer positions will fill in where needed, provide a presence at the middle schools and compliment the efforts of the full time SROs.